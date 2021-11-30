-
Here are the local news headlines for the morning of Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.WCSD Superintendent McNeill anounces retirementBy Paul BogerSuperintendent…
-
Last week, the Biden administration unveiled its budget plan for managing federal public lands, and it contains big funding increases that reflect the...
-
Parts of the Mountain West are still seeing snow and frost and sleet – but there's one sure sign that spring is actually here: the songs of migrating...
-
Two Western lawmakers have reintroduced companion bills to establish a federal conservation corps. It would invest $9 billion in a civilian workforce...
-
President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed the Great American Outdoors Act, a bipartisan bill being hailed as the biggest public lands and conservation...
-
As the pandemic wears on, leaders across the country are looking at how to economically recover after the COVID-19 pandemic. Some in the Mountain West are…
-
The Bureau of Land Management is now taking public comments on newly-published information about its sage grouse management plans. The agency posted...
-
Ten years ago, when Colorado College first conducted the Conservation in the West Poll , 48 percent of respondents said yes, climate change is a problem...
-
Updated 2:24 p.m. MST 2/6/2020 In the face of ongoing litigation from tribes and conservation groups, the Trump administration has finalized plans to...
-
New legislation introduced in the U.S. House Thursday would make it easier for conservation groups to remove cattle and sheep from federal lands.