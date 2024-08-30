© 2024 KUNR
Mountain West News Bureau logo.
Mountain West News Bureau
KUNR Public Radio is a proud partner in the Mountain West News Bureau, a partnership of public media stations that serve Nevada, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico and Wyoming. The mission is to tell stories about the people, places and issues of the Mountain West.

Advocates plan to sue USFWS for not protecting tiny Western rabbit

KUNR Public Radio | By Kaleb Roedel
Published August 30, 2024 at 9:05 AM PDT
This is an image of a tiny pygmy rabbit in a sagebrush burrow.
Courtesy of Miranda Crowell
The pygmy rabbit, which weighs about a pound and can fit in the palm of a human hand, lives in sagebrush habitats across the West.

Conservation groups say they intend to sue the federal government if it doesn’t take steps to protect the world’s smallest rabbit, which is found across the Mountain West.

The pygmy rabbit, which weighs about a pound and can fit in the palm of a human hand, lives in sagebrush habitats in Wyoming, Utah, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, Montana, California and Oregon.

But conservationists say 90% of its historical range has been destroyed, putting it at risk of extinction. Climate change and other human-caused factors are shrinking the tiny rabbit’s habitat, said Greta Anderson, deputy director of the Western Watersheds Project.

“It is affected by oil and gas development, livestock grazing, non-native species, huge fires, the ongoing drought,” Anderson said of the West’s sagebrush ecosystem, which is shrinking by about 1.3 million acres every year, according to a 2022 report by the U.S. Geological Survey.

Moreover, Anderson said the species is newly threatened by a deadly rabbit hemorrhagic disease first documented in Nevada in 2021.

That’s why, in early 2023, Anderson and other advocates petitioned the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to list the species as endangered. The agency was supposed to make a decision by Mar. 6 this year, but never did.

In response, conservation groups on Aug. 14 sent a formal notice of their intent to sue the Fish and Wildlife Service. Federal officials now have until mid-October to respond.

Efforts to protect the pygmy rabbit go back decades, with the first proposal for listing under the Endangered Species Act filed back in 1991. A second petition submitted in 2003 was eventually denied by the Fish and Wildlife Service in 2010.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, KUNC in Colorado and KANW in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Local Stories u.s. fish and wildlifeconservationwestern watersheds projectendangered species actEndangered Species
Kaleb Roedel
Kaleb is an award-winning journalist and KUNR’s Mountain West News Bureau reporter. His reporting covers issues related to the environment, wildlife and water in Nevada and the region.
See stories by Kaleb Roedel