Historic Fanny Bridge reopens in Tahoe City with modern upgrades

The original structure, more than 90 years old, was replaced by a modern version that preserves the bridge’s familiar appearance while bringing it up to current safety and accessibility expectations.

Drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians now have a safer and more comfortable way to cross, with expanded sidewalks and dedicated bike lanes on both sides of the bridge. An enhanced crosswalk with updated accessibility features further improves safety for pedestrians.

The reconstruction project also included environmental considerations to protect the Truckee River. Temporary river diversions and fish relocation efforts were used during construction to minimize impact on the river ecosystem.

During summer months, more than 22,000 vehicles cross the bridge daily, and hundreds of pedestrians use it each week.

The $10.6 million renovation was funded primarily with federal dollars, with additional support from local partners. Placer County led the effort in collaboration with the Tahoe City Public Utility District and the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency as part of a broader Fanny Bridge revitalization initiative.

To celebrate the bridge’s reopening, a block party and community celebration is scheduled for May 17.

