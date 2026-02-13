Guatemalan Consulate in Las Vegas announces first mobile visits to Northern Nevada

Lea en español

General Consul Pablo Molina said several mobile visits are scheduled for 2026, most of them in Reno. The first mobile consulate is set for March 21 and 22. Molina estimates that about 23,000 Guatemalans live in Nevada, reflecting the state’s growing community.

The consulate was established in Nevada in response to the state’s increasing Guatemalan population. In the past, residents often had to travel to Los Angeles for services, a trip that required additional time and expense.

“The Los Angeles consulate used to come here to Las Vegas, and people would take advantage of that to complete their paperwork,” Molina said in Spanish. “Otherwise, the only option was to travel to Los Angeles to handle their documents.”

The mobile consulate will offer passport renewals, birth certificates, national ID processing, marriage and death registrations, and registration of children born in the United States to Guatemalan parents. Appointments are free but must be scheduled by phone starting February 23.

Additional mobile consulate dates in Reno are planned for May, July, October, and November. Those dates will be announced on the consulate’s social media pages.