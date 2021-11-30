-
This week, the northern spotted owl and the monarch butterfly were denied protections under the Endangered Species Act, even though both animals qualify.
-
New federal guidelines say it's OK to haze a grizzly bear-even with a paintball gun.
-
Federal lands are much better at reducing habitat loss and protecting endangered species than private lands, according to a new study out this week by...
-
Federal officials have announced changes to the Endangered Species Act, which could have big impacts on wildlife and habitat throughout our…