Energy and Environment
“Mountain West News Bureau” header on top of a blurred image of a mountain range.
Mountain West News Bureau
KUNR Public Radio is a proud partner in the Mountain West News Bureau, a partnership of public media stations that serve Nevada, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico and Wyoming. The mission is to tell stories about the people, places and issues of the Mountain West.

Conservation group seeks to protect rare snail near Nevada lithium mine

KUNR Public Radio | By Kaleb Roedel
Published September 17, 2022 at 10:03 PM PDT
The image is a close-up of fingers holding a tiny stone with a tiny snail on it.
Lynne Buckner
/
A Kings River Pyrg, a rare springsnail found only in northwestern Nevada around Thacker Pass, sits on a small stone on April 7, 2022.

Conservationists are trying to protect a rare springsnail in the Mountain West before its habitat is impacted by a proposed lithium mine.

Conservationists are trying to protect a rare springsnail in the Mountain West before its habitat is impacted by a proposed lithium mine.

The Kings River pyrg is tiny – about the size of a coriander seed. And it’s found only in a remote corner of northwestern Nevada called Thacker Pass. That’s where Canada-based Lithium Americas plans to mine lithium, a key ingredient for electric car batteries.

In response, Western Watersheds Project on Sept. 9 petitioned the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to list the snail under the Endangered Species Act.

Talasi Brooks, an attorney for the Idaho-based group, says the mine would disrupt the quality and quantity of water that feeds the snail's habitat.

“The springs are really, really shallow … as little as, like, a fraction of a centimeter in depth,” Brooks said. “So any change to the availability of water in the area would be pretty significant.”

She says the snail is already being threatened by the effects of climate change, drought and livestock grazing.

Several tribes have also oppose the lithium mine. They say the site is on sacred lands where their ancestors were massacred.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, the O'Connor Center for the Rocky Mountain West in Montana, KUNC in Colorado, KUNM in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Energy and Environment Mountain West News Bureaulithium mininglithiumconservationendangered species actEndangered Species
Kaleb Roedel
Kaleb is an award-winning journalist who joined KUNR as a reporter in November 2021.
See stories by Kaleb Roedel
