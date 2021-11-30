-
Here are the local news headlines for the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.Barton Health Reopens Some Services In South Lake TahoeBy Lucia StarbuckWith…
-
KUNR Today: Washoe Co. Sees Fourth Delta Variant Death, Councilmember Brekhus Running For Reno MayorHere are your local news headlines for the morning of Friday, July 23, 2021.Tamarack Fire Prompted More Evacuations Thursday, Has Burned Roughly 50K Acres…
-
Here are your local news headlines for the morning of Thursday, July 22, 2021.New Reno Event To Honor Local Black Community MembersBy Jayden PerezLocal…
-
Here are your local news headlines for the morning of Monday, Jan. 25, 2021.Nevada Reaches 4,000 COVID-19 Deaths Over The WeekendBy Stephanie…
-
The Sony Handycam, of all things, foretold what may soon be a massive mine on public lands in Nevada.In the early 1990s, the camcorder became the first…
-
The nation’s largest known lithium deposit is here in the Mountain West. As demand for electric vehicles grows — and with it demand for lithium, used to…
-
As an increasing number of states focus on renewable energy, batteries are becoming more of a necessity. And according to a new report, battery costs are…
-
Across the globe, more and more people are buying electric cars. That has spurred the need for lithium, which is used to make the car batteries. Financial…
-
In the latest installment of our ongoing series, Behind the Battery Boom, we take a look at what happens when we have more lithium-ion batteries to…
-
As part of our series Behind the Battery Boom, we’re taking a look at a key element of the factory: batteries. Lithium-ion batteries to be exact, and…