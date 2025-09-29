© 2025 KUNR
Western whitebark pine could lose 80% of its habitat to climate change, study finds

KUNR Public Radio | By Kaleb Roedel
Published September 29, 2025 at 2:32 PM PDT
The end of a pine tree branch wrapped in a small cage. In the background are rolling green mountains.
Courtesy of Megan Tait
A small collection cage wrapped around a Whitebark Pine branch in the Pahute Peak Wilderness in Nevada.

A new study finds the iconic whitebark pine, which spans several Mountain West states, could lose most of its habitat to climate change in the coming decades. Scientists say the loss could impact wildlife – and people.

High in the Sierra Nevada and Rocky Mountains, the wind-swept whitebark pine has stood for centuries in Nevada, Idaho, Wyoming, Montana and California. But now, rising temperatures and drought imperil the tree’s future, even though it's federally protected as a threatened species.

By mid-century, up to 80% of its habitat could disappear, according to a study led by the University of Colorado Denver. The U.S. Forest Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service also contributed to the study. The hardy pine thrives in harsh, high-elevation zones, like windy ridges and steep slopes.

Diana Tomback, a researcher at CU Denver, said squirrels, grizzly bears, and birds like Clark’s nutcracker rely on the whitebark pine’s fat-rich seeds.

“The tree also acts like snow fences at the high elevation, keeping water flowing downstream by slowing snow melt over the summer months,” Tomback said. “And this benefits farms, ranches and towns.”

Tomback said most of the tree’s future habitat will likely be in national parks and wilderness, places that are protected but where restoration is harder to do.

