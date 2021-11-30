-
Read or listen to the morning news headlines for Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.
-
Unseasonable wildfires fueled by high winds over dry ground resulted in two deaths in the Mountain West this week.
-
Sen. Cortez Masto reflects on Jan. 6, how the government has handled the pandemic and climate changeDemocrat Catherine Cortez Masto has been serving Nevada in the U.S. Senate since 2017, filling the seat left by the now-retired Harry Reid. She has worked…
-
Here are the local headlines for the morning of Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.City of Reno presenting redistricting maps next weekBy Michelle BillmanThe City of…
-
Here are the local news headlines for the morning of Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.Caldor Fire fully containedBy Noah GlickThe Caldor Fire, which sparked two…
-
KUNR Today: Nevada approves monoclonal COVID-19 treatment funds, Hospital expanding in Carson ValleyHere are the local news headlines for the morning of Monday, Oct. 18, 2021.Nevada approves $30 million for monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19By…
-
The U.S. Energy Information Administration projects that there was a 14% dip in hydropower in the U.S. this year. The vast majority of that decline is in the West. Less moisture and higher temps meant lower reservoir levels and decreased the ability to get energy from hydro dams. While utilities have long prepared for droughts, they’re becoming more frequent due to climate change.
-
Here are the local news headlines for the morning of Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.Caldor Fire Still Burning, Posing ThreatsBy Noah GlickFire officials are…
-
An adoption program could spare 6,000 wild horses suffering extreme drought. Opponents fear some will meet a worse fate at slaughterhouses.
-
Drought has drastically impacted water levels at the Lahontan State Recreation Area, and the effects are being felt by farmers, wildlife and…