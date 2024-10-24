© 2024 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Mountain West News Bureau logo.
Mountain West News Bureau
KUNR Public Radio is a proud partner in the Mountain West News Bureau, a partnership of public media stations that serve Nevada, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico and Wyoming. The mission is to tell stories about the people, places and issues of the Mountain West.

NOAA predicts cool and wet winter for some parts of the Mountain West, warm and dry for others

KUNR Public Radio | By Kaleb Roedel
Published October 24, 2024 at 3:24 PM PDT
This is the image a landscape image of the Grand Tetons lightly covered in snow as seen from rangelands in Idaho with little snow cover.
Andrew Wells
/
NOAA
The Grand Tetons as seen from near Tetonia, Idaho, in 2015 — a low-snow year.

Winter is coming. But how much snow will it bring? Federal forecasters recently released their outlook for the season, and projections for the Mountain West are all over the map.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) doesn’t forecast snowfall amounts. But the federal agency predicts the climate that leads to snow: Colder-than-average temperatures and wetter-than-average conditions.

In the Mountain West, snowfall is expected to be above average in the northern areas, including northwestern Wyoming, most of Idaho, and all of Montana.

But how long the snowpack remains on the ground is harder to predict, said Jon Gottschalck, chief of the operational prediction branch of NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center.

“We expect a lot more changes within the winter across the U.S. this year,” Gottschalck said. “Like cold weeks, warm weeks, as opposed to longer periods that we had last year of just warm and wet.”

Elsewhere in the West, Gottschalck said drought conditions are expected to continue in the southern Rocky Mountains and become more severe across the Southwest through the winter. That means snowfall will likely be below average in southern parts of Nevada, Utah, and Colorado, and across all of New Mexico.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, KUNC in Colorado and KANW in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Tags
Local Stories noaaclimate changesnowwinter weatherDroughtsnowpack
Kaleb Roedel
Kaleb is an award-winning journalist and KUNR’s Mountain West News Bureau reporter. His reporting covers issues related to the environment, wildlife and water in Nevada and the region.
See stories by Kaleb Roedel