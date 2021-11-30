-
Here are the local news headlines for the morning of Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.Climate change warming ski resorts faster than averageBy Bert Johnson, Mountain…
Two snowboarders who triggered an avalanche in the backcountry of Colorado in March are facing criminal charges.
It was a dry start to the year for some mountain ranges in the region, but recent storms brought most Mountain West snowpack levels back to normal.
Several feet of snow have fallen around the Lake Tahoe region but a report by the Department of Energy says Tahoe will see a significant decline of snow…
After the first couple of storms of the winter season, much of the Eastern Sierra is at or above the historic median snow totals for this time of year,…
Research by the University of Nevada, Reno and the University of Colorado, Boulder shows that rising temperatures are causing snow to melt earlier in the…
A snow storm warning remains in effect until early Wednesday for much of north central and northeastern Nevada.As of Monday afternoon, the system had…
The storm that hit Reno earlier this week caused a torrent of tree limbs to come down and the city is backlogged trying to remove them. Reno Public…