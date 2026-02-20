All Weather Considered: Feb. 20, 2026

Things are looking dry as we head into the weekend. Throughout the weekend, wind chills will be in the single digits for the Sierra and Mono County, which will improve as the weekend progresses.

Starting late Sunday, the next storm system moves in, bringing snow showers above 6,000 ft and gusty winds of up to 40 MPH. But there’s a 50-80% chance of higher wind gusts. By Tuesday, the valley floor will start to receive rain, which can pose a flooding risk, but it’s too far out to say for sure.