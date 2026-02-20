ACA insurance subsidies expired. Now what?

Federal subsidies for insurance under the Affordable Care Act expired, causing monthly premiums to spike; state employees are potentially facing a steep increase, and small businesses in Nevada are feeling the brunt of rising health insurance costs, too. Where do we go from here? In February’s episode of Purple Politics Nevada, host Lucia Starbuck speaks with Nevadans facing steep increases in their health insurance bills, and explores the possibility of universal health care as a solution.

Guests: Aquious Plumbing owner Luke Paschall, musician Catherine Matovich, and health care reform advocate Dr. Joseph Jarvis.