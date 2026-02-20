ACA insurance subsidies expired. Now what?

© 2026 KUNR
Purple Politics Nevada with Lucia Starbuck

By Lucia Starbuck
Published February 20, 2026 at 2:48 PM PST
Federal subsidies for insurance under the Affordable Care Act expired, causing monthly premiums to spike; state employees are potentially facing a steep increase, and small businesses in Nevada are feeling the brunt of rising health insurance costs, too. Where do we go from here? In February’s episode of Purple Politics Nevada, host Lucia Starbuck speaks with Nevadans facing steep increases in their health insurance bills, and explores the possibility of universal health care as a solution.

Guests: Aquious Plumbing owner Luke Paschall, musician Catherine Matovich, and health care reform advocate Dr. Joseph Jarvis.

Lucia Starbuck
Lucia Starbuck is an award-winning political journalist and the host of KUNR’s monthly show <i>Purple Politics Nevada</i>. She is passionate about reporting during election season, attending community events, and talking to people about the issues that matter most to them.
Purple Politics Nevada is produced by KUNR’s Lucia Starbuck. Vicki Adame is the show’s editor. Zoe Malen designed the show’s logo.