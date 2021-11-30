-
The Biden administration reopened enrollment for the Affordable Care Act this week. But enrollment details aren't the same everywhere.
There would be enormous consequences were the court to throw out the ACA, which has survived twice in the high court. But the court's makeup is very different now than on those past occasions.
During this week’s confirmation hearings, lawmakers have been grilling Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on various legal issues, including her view…
Later this year, the high court will hear a case that seeks to invalidate the entire Affordable Care Act. In a court filing Thursday, the Trump administration fully supported the move.
Health care was a top issue for many voters in the Democratic primaries in Iowa and New Hampshire. As the Nevada caucus is quickly approaching, KUNR’s Anh…
Hospitals and clinics are federally required to provide language assistance services for individuals who speak or understand limited English. However, a…
Republican Senator Dean Heller and Democratic Congresswoman Jacky Rosen traded barbs in their first and only debate. KUNR’s Anh Gray reports health care…
The Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, united Republicans nationwide. In the last election, many GOP candidates promised to dismantle it. But…
On Tuesday, Senate Republicans moved to nix the Affordable Care Act’s individual mandate by rolling this repeal into their tax bill. Reno Public Radio’s…
Senate Republicans failed to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, and a few GOP leaders have said they’re moving on to other priorities. But…