Sydney Peerman is a student reporter for KUNR and the Hitchcock Project for Visualizing Science, which is part of the Reynolds School of Journalism.

She is a graduating senior at the University of Nevada, Reno, studying journalism with an emphasis in media studies and minors in environmental studies and political science.

She grew up camping, hiking and skiing in Lake Tahoe, leading to her love for the outdoors. With a deep interest in environmental issues and solutions, Sydney is interested in reporting on science, climate, environmental policy, public health and other important topics in Reno, Lake Tahoe and surrounding areas.