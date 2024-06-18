Truckee Meadows Water Authority receives $30 million grant for drought resistance

Standing in front of the Truckee River as kayakers paddled by, Daniel-Davis said the funding will go toward enhancing water reclamation infrastructure at Reno’s advanced purified water facility, which is one of Nevada’s first water purification and reuse facilities.

“This project is going to help your communities be better prepared for a drought and become more climate resilient,” Daniel-Davis said.

She said they also recognize the huge potential for economic opportunities and job creation through these projects as work is done to address growing impacts of climate change.

Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve joined Daniel-Davis at the announcement, and was ecstatic about receiving the funds.

“All of us want to protect and serve the Truckee River the best that we possibly can. And our drinking water is so essential to having great communities,” Schieve said. “That’s why people want to live in Reno, invest in Reno, because we provide a great quality of life. But again, I cannot thank you enough, I almost fell over in my chair, honestly.”

The funding is part of a larger investment of $142 million from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which promises to improve the infrastructure in American cities. The funded projects are expected to provide enough recycled water to support more than 160,000 people a year across the country.

Sydney Peerman is a student reporter for KUNR and the Hitchcock Project for Visualizing Science, which is part of the Reynolds School of Journalism.