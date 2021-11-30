-
Water conservation dipped last month, according to new numbers from the Truckee Meadows Water Authority. As Reno Public Radio's Julia Ritchey reports, the…
The Truckee Meadows Water Authority is now using drought reserves to meet customer demand.Usually, surface water from the Truckee River provides 90…
The rain coupled with customer response to the drought in northern Nevada has led to good news for the water supply. The Truckee Meadows Water Authority…
The Truckee Meadows Water Authority is asking customers to voluntarily cut their water usage by ten percent. To figure out how to actually do that, we…
The Sierra Nevada is experiencing the most dismal snowpack in a century, causing many people to worry about the water supply.“We really need to be much…
The Sierra snowpack is now the worst it’s been in a century. Reno Public Radio's Michelle Bliss reports.Jeff Anderson, with the Natural Resources…
Over the last few days, the Truckee Meadows Water Authority has been reaching out to its customers, asking them to cut back on watering their lawns. Reno…