Here are the local news headlines for the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.Justice Department awards $1.2 million for Nevada police trainingBy Noah…
Here's the latest business news from around Northern Nevada, with Business Beat from the Northern Nevada Business Weekly.Incline Village company working…
The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments for a complicated groundwater case this week, which could have implications for the Mountain West. The case involves Mississippi alleging that Tennessee takes too much water from an aquifer that runs beneath both states. Several western states have argued against the suit, not wanting to further complicate water law between their states.
Here are the local news headlines for Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.Nearly 300 affordable and workforce housing units open in North Lake Tahoe areaBy Lucia…
KUNR Today: Gov. Sisolak Signs Executive Order To Protect Sagebrush, COVID-19 Remains High In NevadaHere are the local news headlines for the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021.Fight Continues Against California WildfiresBy Noah GlickThe famous clarity…
Here are the local news headlines for the morning of Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.Severe Drought Threatening Livelihood Of Region’s Ranchers And FarmersBy Nate…
Here are your local news headlines for the morning of Friday, July 30, 2021.COVID-19 Spike In Hospitalizations, Deaths Prompt Tough New ActionBy Nate…
In much of the West, snowpack levels have historically been one of the more reliable ways to determine whether a drought was coming. But a new study says…
The City of Reno has given tentative approval to a project that would create a pipeline of treated effluent to the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center which…
Research by the University of Nevada, Reno and the University of Colorado, Boulder shows that rising temperatures are causing snow to melt earlier in the…