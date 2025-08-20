New interactive map makes exploring Incline Village and Crystal Bay easier for visitors and locals

The Incline Village Crystal Bay Community and Business Association (IVCBA) has launched an interactive digital map in partnership with Travel North Tahoe Nevada and Vibe Maps.

This mobile-friendly map highlights places including restaurants, shops, and scenic trails in Incline Village and Crystal Bay.

The map is about more than just directions, it’s a way for residents and visitors to connect with the heart of the community, said Kristin Derrin, IVCBA’s marketing and communications manager.

“Our town happens to have a lot of different streets and different spots where there's little town centers, and sometimes people don't see these, especially visitors. So, it kind of helps our businesses that are located in those areas to get more visibility,” Derrin said.

Developed with technology that makes navigating the area easy and intuitive, the map also promotes local small businesses and aligns with regional tourism efforts to offer a seamless travel experience.