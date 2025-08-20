© 2025 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Congress voted to defund public media. Now more than ever, we need your help protecting this vital service.
Learn what you can do to support KUNR today ➡️

New interactive map makes exploring Incline Village and Crystal Bay easier for visitors and locals

KUNR Public Radio | By Maria Palma
Published August 20, 2025 at 12:46 PM PDT
IVCBA Digital Map
Courtesy of IVBCA
IVCBA Digital Map

If you’re planning a trip to North Lake Tahoe, there’s a new tool to help you get the most out of the Incline Village and Crystal Bay area.

The Incline Village Crystal Bay Community and Business Association (IVCBA) has launched an interactive digital map in partnership with Travel North Tahoe Nevada and Vibe Maps.

This mobile-friendly map highlights places including restaurants, shops, and scenic trails in Incline Village and Crystal Bay.

The map is about more than just directions, it’s a way for residents and visitors to connect with the heart of the community, said Kristin Derrin, IVCBA’s marketing and communications manager.

“Our town happens to have a lot of different streets and different spots where there's little town centers, and sometimes people don't see these, especially visitors. So, it kind of helps our businesses that are located in those areas to get more visibility,” Derrin said.

Developed with technology that makes navigating the area easy and intuitive, the map also promotes local small businesses and aligns with regional tourism efforts to offer a seamless travel experience.

The map is available at ivcba.org and will be updated regularly to include seasonal events and new businesses.
Tags
Local Stories Lake Tahoe
Maria Palma
Maria joined KUNR Public Radio in December 2022 as a staff reporter.
See stories by Maria Palma