© 2025 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Congress voted to defund public media. Now more than ever, we need your help protecting this vital service.
Learn what you can do to support KUNR today ➡️

Bi-state effort keeps record amount of pollution out of Lake Tahoe

KUNR Public Radio | By Maria Palma
Published August 20, 2025 at 3:10 PM PDT
Camp Richardson Resort Beach
Maria Palma
/
KUNR Public Radio
Camp Richardson Resort Beach

Lake Tahoe’s clear waters are benefiting from a record-breaking effort to reduce pollution, according to a new report from California and Nevada.

The report by the Lahontan Regional Water Quality Control Board found that an estimated 727,000 pounds of fine sediment; more than 5,800 pounds of nitrogen; and nearly 2,100 pounds of phosphorus were prevented from reaching the lake in 2024 — all annual record highs since the program began tracking these statistics in 2016.

These pollutants can fuel algae growth and harm the lake’s clarity.

Partners in the TMDL Program kept record amounts of fine sediment, phosphorous and nitrogen out of Lake Tahoe in 2024, according to a new California-Nevada report.
Courtesy of Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources
Partners in the TMDL Program kept record amounts of fine sediment, phosphorous and nitrogen out of Lake Tahoe in 2024, according to a new California-Nevada report.

The Lake Tahoe Total Maximum Daily Load Program, or TMDL Program, a collaboration between California and Nevada that began in 2011, focuses on restoring wetlands and streams; controlling dust from roads and construction sites; and improving stormwater systems. Local governments and highway departments on both sides of the lake implement strategies like street sweeping and stormwater infiltration, tailored to their communities, to reduce pollution at its source.

While Lake Tahoe’s average clarity in 2024 was 62 feet, slightly lower than previous years, experts stress that long-term trends are the best indicator of the lake’s health.

The TMDL Program has steadily reduced sediment, nitrogen, and phosphorus inputs over time, helping to maintain the lake’s water quality despite increasing pressures from climate change, wildfires, and extreme weather.

Scientists and local agencies are also studying additional factors that affect lake clarity, including warming air and water temperatures and invasive species.
Tags
Local Stories Lake Tahoe
Maria Palma
Maria joined KUNR Public Radio in December 2022 as a staff reporter.
See stories by Maria Palma