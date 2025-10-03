Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe furloughs staff amid government shutdown

The tribe’s Chairman, Steven Wadsworth, said in a letter posted on Facebook on October 1 that grants and contracts are impacted across multiple major departments. The museum and visitors center, parks and recreation, and higher education, among others, have stopped operations.

The chairman said it’s a necessary step to keep the foodbank, police, and emergency medical services functioning, and that more departments may become limited as the shutdown continues.

Wadsworth did not respond to KUNR’s request for further comment in time for publication.