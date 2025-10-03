© 2025 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Congress voted to defund public media. Now more than ever, we need your help protecting this vital service.
Learn what you can do to support KUNR today ➡️

Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe furloughs staff amid government shutdown

KUNR Public Radio | By Lucia Starbuck
Published October 3, 2025 at 3:24 PM PDT
Wadsworth smiles in front of a large framed wall map displaying a satellite view of Pyramid Lake and the surrounding land.
Lucia Starbuck
/
KUNR Public Radio
Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe chairman Steven Wadsworth at the tribal office in Nixon, Nev., on the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe reservation on March 28, 2024.

The Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe has furloughed more than 25 employees because of the federal government shutdown.

The tribe’s Chairman, Steven Wadsworth, said in a letter posted on Facebook on October 1 that grants and contracts are impacted across multiple major departments. The museum and visitors center, parks and recreation, and higher education, among others, have stopped operations.

The chairman said it’s a necessary step to keep the foodbank, police, and emergency medical services functioning, and that more departments may become limited as the shutdown continues.

Wadsworth did not respond to KUNR’s request for further comment in time for publication.
Tags
Nevada State Government Pyramid Lake Paiute TribeGovernment Shutdown
Lucia Starbuck
Lucia Starbuck is an award-winning political journalist and the host of KUNR’s monthly show Purple Politics Nevada. She is passionate about reporting during election season, attending community events, and talking to people about the issues that matter most to them.
See stories by Lucia Starbuck
Explore local stories