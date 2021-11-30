The Hitchcock Project

-
Lawmakers in Nevada are considering a bipartisan bill, Senate Bill 251, which would require primary care clinicians to inform their female patients about…
It’s easy to throw away everyday household waste, but what happens when broken appliances, old furniture or even hazardous waste need to be…
About one out of five Nevadans have been fully vaccinated from COVID-19, and nearly a third of the state’s population has received the first dose. It will…
Pinyon-juniper woodlands stretch across much of the high desert in the American West. While quiet on the outside, this forest is at the heart of…
Nevada had its driest year on record in 2020, according to the National Center for Environmental Information, and recent trends point to it continuing to…
Of all the people tested for COVID-19 in Nevada in early February, 11.8% tested positive for COVID-19.Here’s why that number matters. A test positivity…
Face coverings, distance learning and barren playgrounds. This is the “new normal” for the education system, and for students with special needs, remote…
Every day before school, Stephanie Bacon wakes up hopeful and excited that she has put together a lesson plan that she believes will work for her students…
As COVID-19 deaths surpass 225,000 in the United States, UNR researchers have found some clues as to why the virus that causes COVID-19 is so contagious —…
This story was originally published to the Mick Hitchcock, Ph.D., Project for Visualizing Science's website on August 22, 2020.California is blazing with…