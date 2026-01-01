2026 Election: Oct. 14 Nevada Candidate Forum

Who’s running for secretary of state and various Carson City positions? Join us for a community forum with the Nevada candidates vying for your vote ahead of the November general election.

This forum is co-sponsored by KUNR Public Radio, Sierra Nevada Forums, the League of Women Voters of Northern Nevada, and the Nevada Appeal.

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Save the Date:

📅 Wednesday, Oct. 14

⏱️ Doors open at 5:30 p.m., event starts at 6 p.m.

📍 Brewery Arts Center Performance Hall at 511 W. King St. in Carson City

🎤 Moderated by LWVNN’s Nancy Scott

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Candidates will respond to questions posed by event moderators, and audience members will have the opportunity to submit written questions. No large bags or video recording permitted.

The Oct. 14 event will feature candidates from the following state and Carson City races:

Secretary of State:

Cisco Aguilar (D; incumbent) – confirmed

Jim Marchant (R) – no response

Carson City Supervisor Ward 3:

Curtis Horton (incumbent) – confirmed

Mayita Sanchez – confirmed

Carson City School Board:

Lupe Ramirez (incumbent) – confirmed

Adam Heinz – confirmed

Carson City District Attorney:

David Bailey – confirmed

Kelly Brandon – confirmed

Carson City Sheriff:

Ken Furlong (incumbent) – confirmed

Don Gibson – confirmed

(Confirmations last updated Sept. 29 at 2:45 p.m.)

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Looking to hear from other Nevada candidates?

Join us for a series of free Nevada candidate forums in Carson City between Oct. 7-14. This is your chance to hear directly from those running for Congress, governor, state legislature, and more.

Oct. 7: Congressional and State Legislature Candidate Forum

Oct. 8: Gubernatorial Candidate Forum

Oct. 12: State Office Candidate Forum

Visit Sierra Nevada Forums’ website for upcoming events and to see which candidates have confirmed their attendance.