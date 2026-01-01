2026 Election: Oct. 12 Nevada Candidate Forum
2026 Election: Oct. 12 Nevada Candidate Forum
Who’s running for state office? Join us for a community forum with the Nevada candidates vying for your vote ahead of the November general election.
This forum is co-sponsored by KUNR Public Radio, Sierra Nevada Forums, the League of Women Voters of Northern Nevada, and the Nevada Appeal.
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Save the Date:
📅 Monday, Oct. 12
⏱️ Doors open at 5:30 p.m., event starts at 6 p.m.
📍 Brewery Arts Center Performance Hall at 511 W. King St. in Carson City
🎤 Moderated by KUNR’s James Wolfgang Perez
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Candidates will respond to questions posed by event moderators, and audience members will have the opportunity to submit written questions. No large bags or video recording permitted.
The Oct. 12 event will feature candidates from the following state races:
Nevada State Treasurer:
Tya Mathis-Coleman (D) - confirmed
Drew Johnson (R) - confirmed
Nevada State Attorney General:
Nicole Cannizzaro (D) – confirmed
Andriana Guzman Fralick (R) – declined
Nevada Lieutenant Governor:
Stavros Anthony (R; incumbent) – no response
Sandra Jauregui (D) – confirmed
Nevada State Controller:
Andy Matthews (R; incumbent) – no response
Michael MacDougall (D) – confirmed
(Confirmations last updated Sept. 29 at 2:45 p.m.)
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Looking to hear from other Nevada candidates?
Join us for a series of free Nevada candidate forums in Carson City between Oct. 7-14. This is your chance to hear directly from those running for Congress, governor, state legislature, and more.
Oct. 7: Congressional and State Legislature Candidate Forum
Oct. 8: Gubernatorial Candidate Forum
Oct. 14: Nevada Secretary of State and Carson City Candidate Forum
Visit Sierra Nevada Forums’ website for upcoming events and to see which candidates have confirmed their attendance.