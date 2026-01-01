2026 Election: Oct. 12 Nevada Candidate Forum

Who’s running for state office? Join us for a community forum with the Nevada candidates vying for your vote ahead of the November general election.

This forum is co-sponsored by KUNR Public Radio, Sierra Nevada Forums, the League of Women Voters of Northern Nevada, and the Nevada Appeal.

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Save the Date:

📅 Monday, Oct. 12

⏱️ Doors open at 5:30 p.m., event starts at 6 p.m.

📍 Brewery Arts Center Performance Hall at 511 W. King St. in Carson City

🎤 Moderated by KUNR’s James Wolfgang Perez

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Candidates will respond to questions posed by event moderators, and audience members will have the opportunity to submit written questions. No large bags or video recording permitted.

The Oct. 12 event will feature candidates from the following state races:

Nevada State Treasurer:

Tya Mathis-Coleman (D) - confirmed

Drew Johnson (R) - confirmed

Nevada State Attorney General:

Nicole Cannizzaro (D) – confirmed

Andriana Guzman Fralick (R) – declined

Nevada Lieutenant Governor:

Stavros Anthony (R; incumbent) – no response

Sandra Jauregui (D) – confirmed

Nevada State Controller:

Andy Matthews (R; incumbent) – no response

Michael MacDougall (D) – confirmed

(Confirmations last updated Sept. 29 at 2:45 p.m.)

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Looking to hear from other Nevada candidates?

Join us for a series of free Nevada candidate forums in Carson City between Oct. 7-14. This is your chance to hear directly from those running for Congress, governor, state legislature, and more.

Oct. 7: Congressional and State Legislature Candidate Forum

Oct. 8: Gubernatorial Candidate Forum

Oct. 14: Nevada Secretary of State and Carson City Candidate Forum

Visit Sierra Nevada Forums’ website for upcoming events and to see which candidates have confirmed their attendance.