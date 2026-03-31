James Wolfgang PerezStudent Reporter
James Wolfgang Perez is a journalism and political science student at the University of Nevada, Reno. He also serves as the Executive Editor of The Nevada Sagebrush, UNR's student-run newspaper.
Originally from New Orleans, Louisiana, he is passionate about storytelling that takes him into the field and connects him with communities.
Outside of reporting, James enjoys building LEGO with friends, going on hikes and watching new movies in theaters.
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Nevada’s young voters could play an important role in the upcoming midterms. But the challenge is turning growing interest in politics into actual turnout.
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Washoe County voters displaced by the Hawk Fire can still receive their mail ballots, but election officials say they must update their mailing address directly with the Registrar of Voters.
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En abril, legisladores de Maine aprobaron un proyecto de ley que habría creado la primera moratoria estatal sobre centros de datos en Estados Unidos.
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Northern Nevada confronts data center growth as calls for regulation grow.
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As the United States nears its 250th anniversary, some Americans question what there is to celebrate amid division and global tension. Compared to 1976, a shared sense of optimism feels harder to find.
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Northern Nevada’s congressional district is completely up for grabs this election. Ahead of the June primary, we sat down with the Democrats, Republicans, and the lone Independent running for the seat. Hear from KUNR’s James Perez speaking with Republican Sherman Tylawsky.
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Northern Nevada’s congressional district is completely up for grabs this election. Ahead of the June primary, we sat down with the Democrats, Republicans, and the lone Independent running for the seat. Hear from KUNR’s James Perez speaking with Republican Fred Simon Jr.
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Northern Nevada’s congressional district is completely up for grabs this election. Ahead of the June primary, we sat down with the Democrats, Republicans, and the lone Independent running for the seat. Hear from KUNR’s James Perez speaking with Republican Tom Doyle.
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Northern Nevada’s congressional district is completely up for grabs this election. Ahead of the June primary, we sat down with the Democrats, Republicans, and the lone Independent running for the seat. Hear from KUNR’s James Perez speaking with Democrat Matthew Fonken.
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Northern Nevada’s congressional district is completely up for grabs this election. Ahead of the June primary, we sat down with the Democrats, Republicans, and the lone Independent running for the seat. Hear from KUNR’s James Perez speaking with Republican George Forbush.