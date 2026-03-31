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James Wolfgang Perez in a suit and tie.

James Wolfgang Perez

Student Reporter

James Wolfgang Perez is a journalism and political science student at the University of Nevada, Reno. He also serves as the Executive Editor of The Nevada Sagebrush, UNR's student-run newspaper.

Originally from New Orleans, Louisiana, he is passionate about storytelling that takes him into the field and connects him with communities.

Outside of reporting, James enjoys building LEGO with friends, going on hikes and watching new movies in theaters.