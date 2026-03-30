Meet Mark Jolle: Democratic candidate for Nevada’s CD2

Why are you running now, and what makes you the right candidate for this moment?

Well, I have been an active member of the community for a long time. I've been voting in every election that I've been allowed to vote in. I actually worked at a polling place when I was 16. But writing my candidates doesn't seem to be changing anything, and I am not happy about the way the country seems to be going, so I figured at this point I needed to just do it myself.

What do you think is the top issue, and what is your plan to address it if elected?

Right now, everybody's paycheck, it doesn't seem to be going far enough. Housing is on the rise. Healthcare is out of control. As far as costs go, there are ways of bringing this down. We're just not doing it, and this can be done through policy.

First thing housing, if we were to address that, we need to start talking about a vacancy tax. We also need to start talking about getting private equity and other legacy investors out of housing entirely. This should not be something that we are treating like a commodity. It needs to be treated like what it is places for people to live. Otherwise, there are a lot of national projects that we need to do. The last major national project that we had in this country was in the 50s, the National Highway System. We need a national rail system. This would bring jobs and infrastructure back to the country, and it would do it a lot better than tariffs ever would.

How will you represent the entire district, from the urban areas to the rural and tribal parts of northern Nevada?

Well, I mean, everybody has to deal with the health care prices, gas prices, food prices, things like that. I am looking to address all of those things. If everyone here is making a paycheck, I am looking to make that paycheck go further. So that would be for rural communities as well as the urban communities. But each of these has their own specific issues, and the rural communities do have different issues than urban communities have, so I want to be able to address both of them as they are. I suppose what I would like most is for people to understand that we can do better. We can have more. The only reason that we don't is because of the policies that are being put forth and because the politicians that we have had have not been representing us. I'm tired of that, and so I'm hoping to bring something new.