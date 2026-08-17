Pete Buttigieg and Teresa Benitez-Thompson talk to veterans in Reno

Before the two took the stage, several veterans and former state lawmakers criticized President Trump’s actions for starting the war in Iran, what they view as his lack of respect for military members, and delays in accessing VA care.

But retired U.S. Air Force Captain Dr. Vance Alm had a different take. He was able to get his glasses, hearing aids, and a therapist for free due to the military insurance, TRICARE. He wants to see this modeled for everyone.

“They responded to my question about health care and how important it is, and they went back to some old ideas that the VA is really not that good of a system. It is a tremendous system now, and if we could emulate that for the entire country, we would do so much better,” Alm said.

1 of 3 — Pete Buttigieg Teresa Benitez Thompson Reno Lucia Starbuck 2.JPG Democratic Northern Nevada Congressional District 2 candidate Teresa Benitez-Thompson campaigns in Reno, Nevada, on Aug. 15, 2026. Lucia Starbuck / KUNR Public Radio 2 of 3 — Pete Buttigieg Teresa Benitez Thompson Reno Lucia Starbuck 3.JPG Democratic Northern Nevada Congressional District 2 candidate Teresa Benitez-Thompson campaigns in Reno, Nevada, on Aug. 15, 2026. Lucia Starbuck / KUNR Public Radio 3 of 3 — Pete Buttigieg Teresa Benitez Thompson Reno Lucia Starbuck 4.JPG Democratic Northern Nevada Congressional District 2 candidate Teresa Benitez-Thompson campaigns in Reno, Nevada, on Aug. 15, 2026. Lucia Starbuck / KUNR Public Radio

In response to Alm’s question on stage, Benitez-Thompson, who recounted working with veterans as a former social worker, said she’s focused on streamlining the process of accessing care.

“It can’t be a path that is designed to keep you from accessing your benefits,” Benitez-Thompson said. “When there's referrals to community care, they value that referral. It can take six to eight weeks. Why does it take so long?”

1 of 3 — Pete Buttigieg Teresa Benitez Thompson Reno Lucia Starbuck 5.JPG Former U.S. Transportation Secretary and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg campaigns for Democratic Northern Nevada Congressional District 2 candidate Teresa Benitez-Thompson in Reno, Nevada, on Aug. 15, 2026. Lucia Starbuck / KUNR Public Radio 2 of 3 — Pete Buttigieg Teresa Benitez Thompson Reno Lucia Starbuck 6.JPG Former U.S. Transportation Secretary and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg campaigns for Democratic Northern Nevada Congressional District 2 candidate Teresa Benitez-Thompson in Reno, Nevada, on Aug. 15, 2026. Lucia Starbuck / KUNR Public Radio 3 of 3 — Pete Buttigieg Teresa Benitez Thompson Reno Lucia Starbuck 7.JPG Former U.S. Transportation Secretary and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg campaigns for Democratic Northern Nevada Congressional District 2 candidate Teresa Benitez-Thompson in Reno, Nevada, on Aug. 15, 2026. Lucia Starbuck / KUNR Public Radio

Many gathered around Buttigieg, who served as a Navy Reserve intelligence officer. One disabled veteran thanked him for his work to improve airline regulations on wheelchair handling, which Trump’s administration has delayed . Others said they look forward to voting for him for president someday, which he brushed off.

“I’m here for 2026. We gotta focus on the elections that are actually happening,” Buttigieg told reporters at the event. Buttigieg ran unsuccessfully for president in 2020.

During his Nevada trip, Buttigieg also joined a fireside chat with Democratic Lt. Gov. candidate Sandra Jauregui , who is running against Republican incumbent Stavros Anthony.

A Democrat has never won CD2. Benitez-Thompson’s opponent, David Flippo, is a combat veteran of the U.S. Air Force. But for voters like Vance, he said it matters more what the candidates pledge to do on behalf of the people.