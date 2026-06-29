Mail ballots in Nevada can continue to be counted after Election Day
On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled mail ballots can be counted after Election Day, allowing the process to continue in Nevada.
Mail ballots in Nevada are accepted up to four days after Election Day, as long as they’re postmarked by Election Day per state law. The Supreme Court rejected the Trump-led challenge.
“Nevada’s elections will not change – we will continue to run safe, secure and accessible elections this year without the interference and intimidation of the federal government,” Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar said in a written statement.
During the June Primary, 60% of voters used mail ballots, Aguilar said, and a significantly smaller percentage was received after Election Day – just 2% during the 2024 presidential election.
This year, election officials began urging voters to mail ballots one week early, to ensure they’re collected and counted in time.