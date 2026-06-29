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KUNR 2026 Election Coverage
Stories from the KUNR newsroom and regional partners related to the 2026 elections.

Mail ballots in Nevada can continue to be counted after Election Day

KUNR Public Radio | By Lucia Starbuck
Published June 29, 2026 at 2:10 PM PDT
Lucia Starbuck
/
KUNR Public Radio

On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled mail ballots can be counted after Election Day, allowing the process to continue in Nevada.

Mail ballots in Nevada are accepted up to four days after Election Day, as long as they’re postmarked by Election Day per state law. The Supreme Court rejected the Trump-led challenge.

“Nevada’s elections will not change – we will continue to run safe, secure and accessible elections this year without the interference and intimidation of the federal government,” Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar said in a written statement.

During the June Primary, 60% of voters used mail ballots, Aguilar said, and a significantly smaller percentage was received after Election Day – just 2% during the 2024 presidential election.

This year, election officials began urging voters to mail ballots one week early, to ensure they’re collected and counted in time.
Tags
Local News US Supreme CourtMail-in-ballots2026 election
Lucia Starbuck
Lucia Starbuck is an award-winning political journalist and the host of KUNR’s monthly show Purple Politics Nevada. She is passionate about reporting during election season, attending community events, and talking to people about the issues that matter most to them.
See stories by Lucia Starbuck