US Supreme Court

The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments for a complicated groundwater case this week, which could have implications for the Mountain West. The case involves Mississippi alleging that Tennessee takes too much water from an aquifer that runs beneath both states. Several western states have argued against the suit, not wanting to further complicate water law between their states.
An upcoming U.S. Supreme Court case could result in some states in the Mountain West moving to severely limit or even ban abortions.
The 48-year-old judge solidifies the court's conservative majority, filling Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat just about a week before Election Day.
Democrats boycotted the vote, pointing to what they called the damage she would do to health care, and reproductive and voting rights, and the fact the vote took place amid the presidential election.
In a ceremony inside the court's Great Hall, Rabbi Lauren Holtzblatt eulogizes Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as a "path-marking role model for women and girls of all ages."
Ginsburg, the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court, died from complications from cancer. Her death will set in motion what promises to be a tumultuous political battle over who will succeed her.
The decision is a dramatic victory for immigration advocates and gives a new lease on life for the so-called DREAMers, immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children.
The Supreme Court will decide whether or not to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA, as early as Thursday. DACA is…
This week's Supreme Court ruling shielding LGBTQ employees from discrimination effectively evens out a patchwork of protections in the Mountain West.
The Supreme Court says the federal ban on discrimination "based on sex" applies to gay, lesbian and transgender employees.