© 2025 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our spring fund drive is happening now, and listener support makes our services possible. Click here to make a gift today. 🧡
Nevada State Government

Supreme Court to hear Medicaid case backed by Nevada AG Ford

KUNR Public Radio | By Manuel Holguin JR
Published March 14, 2025 at 4:11 PM PDT
Aaron Ford gestures as he speaks during an interview.
John Locher, File
/
AP

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to protect Medicaid recipients’ right to choose their healthcare providers.

Ford and 17 other state attorneys general are backing a legal challenge attempting to block Medicaid funds from going to providers like Planned Parenthood.

Colorado and New Mexico are those in the lengthy list of states joining the amicus brief—or a legal argument.

The case stems from a 2018 executive order by South Carolina’s governor, which sought to remove abortion providers from the state’s Medicaid program. Lower courts ruled the move illegal, confirming that Medicaid recipients have the right to choose their own qualified providers.

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear the case on April 2.

Ford says nearly 791,000 Nevadans rely on Medicaid and should not have their healthcare choices restricted by politics. The attorney general argues that Medicaid’s “free choice of provider” rule is key to ensuring access to essential care like birth control and STI screenings.
Tags
Nevada State Government Aaron Fordplanned parenthoodmedicareUS Supreme Court
Manuel Holguin JR
Manny is KUNR State Government Reporter, leading coverage of Nevada’s government, producing in-depth reports, a monthly politics show, and organizing public policy forums across the state.
See stories by Manuel Holguin JR
Related Content
  • An image of the exterior of the Nevada State Legislature building, with black lettering of the words: Nevada State Legislature.
    Nevada State Government
    KUNR's coverage of Nevada State Government is made possible by a generous grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting that aims to boost awareness and engagement with coverage of Nevada State Government.Any Nevada-based media outlet is permitted to republish any stories that appear on this page no cost. We only ask that credit be given to KUNR Public Radio and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting in your publication or on your broadcast. For questions or more details, please reach out to KUNR General Manager Brian Duggan at bduggan@kunr.org.