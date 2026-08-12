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Bug Fire | Stallion Fire

Residents ask questions about homes as fires continue

KUNR Public Radio | By Malory Shaw,
Emilio Milo
Published August 12, 2026 at 9:42 PM PDT
Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam at O'Brien Middle School talking to attendees about fire updates.
Emilio Milo / KUNR Public Radio
Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam at O'Brien Middle School talking to attendees about fire updates.

As the Bug and Stallion fires rage on, officials held a community meeting at O’Brien Middle School to answer pressing questions. Most attendees watched the meeting through the fires’ Facebook page, but a few evacuees attended in person.

The middle school’s auditorium was nearly empty. But the atmosphere still felt heavy. Residents had to wait for updates from officials before they could ask questions.

Kelsi Kuzmik, an Antelope Valley resident, said the fire burned her property. She described the scene she encountered when she returned Wednesday.

“Honestly, kind of apocalyptic, just scary. Really, it was apocalyptic. It was just… everything is charred,” she said.

Kelsi Kuzmik, an Antelope Valley resident, shares her experience as an evacuee of the fire.
Emilio Milo / KUNR Public Radio
Kelsi Kuzmik, an Antelope Valley resident, shares her experience as an evacuee of the fire.

Kuzmik was concerned about ground erosion and hoped officials could address her concerns. Kuzmik’s property is at the bottom of Freds Mountain, and she said any potential mudslides with thunderstorms and destroyed ground cover leaves her home vulnerable.

However, no one could provide an answer.

Kuzmik wasn’t home when the fire began burning around her property. But she was getting text updates from neighbors who stayed behind. Neighbors stepped in to care for her animals until she was able to return Wednesday.

She’s grateful for the firefighters that saved her home. But Kuzmik said she wishes there was clearer communication on closed roads and checkpoints.

“They're still our homes, and we are helpless. So just maybe a little compassion for that,” she said.

Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam has driven through the areas affected by the fire everyday.

“Devastation. I mean, that's the easiest way. It is tragic, non-discriminatory and it burns whatever can burn,” he said.

“Where the fire burned the hottest, there is nothing left. It looks kind of like the moon surface.”

Sheriff Darin Balaam shares his perspective of the fires, saying the burned areas look like "the moons surface."
Emilio Milo / KUNR Public Radio
Sheriff Darin Balaam shares his perspective of the fires, saying the burned areas look like "the moons surface."

He said officers have come across people not wanting to leave their homes. It’s an issue because they never want to go back and see that these residents didn’t make it out.

Additional National Guard and law enforcement have been patrolling neighborhoods. Balaam said he hopes this will help ease evacuees' concerns about leaving their homes and valuables behind.

During the meeting, officials said rain in the forecast might help firefighting efforts a bit more. But the timeline on containment is still unknown.

Please refer to the Washoe County Emergency Center website for more information.
Local News
Malory Shaw
Malory Shaw is a bilingual journalism major at the University of Nevada, Reno. Previous to her role at KUNR, she worked as a data surveillance intern at the Electronic Frontier Foundation where she developed open-source investigation and data management skills. She currently works at the Latino Research Center managing their social media and connecting to the northern Nevada Latino community.
See stories by Malory Shaw
Emilio Milo
Emilio Milo is a student at the University of Nevada, Reno, pursuing degrees in both Journalism and Spanish with an emphasis on Bilingual Media. He is enthusiastic about joining the KUNR team for 2026, where he hopes to improve his capabilities as a multimedia journalist and to be more involved in local reporting.
See stories by Emilio Milo