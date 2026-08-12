Residents ask questions about homes as fires continue

The middle school’s auditorium was nearly empty. But the atmosphere still felt heavy. Residents had to wait for updates from officials before they could ask questions.

Kelsi Kuzmik, an Antelope Valley resident, said the fire burned her property. She described the scene she encountered when she returned Wednesday.

“Honestly, kind of apocalyptic, just scary. Really, it was apocalyptic. It was just… everything is charred,” she said.

Emilio Milo / KUNR Public Radio Kelsi Kuzmik, an Antelope Valley resident, shares her experience as an evacuee of the fire.

Kuzmik was concerned about ground erosion and hoped officials could address her concerns. Kuzmik’s property is at the bottom of Freds Mountain, and she said any potential mudslides with thunderstorms and destroyed ground cover leaves her home vulnerable.

However, no one could provide an answer.

Kuzmik wasn’t home when the fire began burning around her property. But she was getting text updates from neighbors who stayed behind. Neighbors stepped in to care for her animals until she was able to return Wednesday.

She’s grateful for the firefighters that saved her home. But Kuzmik said she wishes there was clearer communication on closed roads and checkpoints.

“They're still our homes, and we are helpless. So just maybe a little compassion for that,” she said.

Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam has driven through the areas affected by the fire everyday.

“Devastation. I mean, that's the easiest way. It is tragic, non-discriminatory and it burns whatever can burn,” he said.

“Where the fire burned the hottest, there is nothing left. It looks kind of like the moon surface.”

Emilio Milo / KUNR Public Radio Sheriff Darin Balaam shares his perspective of the fires, saying the burned areas look like "the moons surface."

He said officers have come across people not wanting to leave their homes. It’s an issue because they never want to go back and see that these residents didn’t make it out.

Additional National Guard and law enforcement have been patrolling neighborhoods. Balaam said he hopes this will help ease evacuees' concerns about leaving their homes and valuables behind.

During the meeting, officials said rain in the forecast might help firefighting efforts a bit more. But the timeline on containment is still unknown.