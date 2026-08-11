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Evacuation orders and warnings are in effect for Northern Nevada fires
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Bug/Fred Mountain Fire | Stallion Fire

Latest update on the growing Bug and Stallion Fires

KUNR Public Radio | By Lupe Alvarez,
Malory Shaw
Published August 11, 2026 at 5:05 PM PDT
The Southwest Complex Incident Management Team gave updates on the growing Bug and Stallion Fires earlier today.
Lupe Alvarez/KUNR News
The Southwest Complex Incident Management Team hosted a press briefing on the Bug and Stallion Fires earlier today.

Yesterday, the Fred Mountain and Bug Fires combined and now spans more than 57,000 acres. The Stallion fire has burned 22,000 acres.

Fire management team commander Caleb Finch said the fire is fast moving and acreage is changing by the hour.

“The conditions are challenging. The weather's challenging. The fuels are dynamic and dry,” he said.

Finch said strong winds and dry landscape have made it difficult for firefighters to get closer to the fire’s edge.

Finch said there are no reported injuries at this time. Assessments will be underway for any lost or damaged homes once the proper professionals can enter the area. However, the current focus is updating and evacuating residents.

Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam reassured evacuated residents who are worried about their homes being targeted. He said patrols will be monitoring those neighborhoods.

“If you are one of those individuals that thinks you're going to take advantage of the situation, we will get you and we will take the appropriate action and get you off the streets,” he said.

Finch said floods and thunderstorms forecast near the fire zones could potentially help firefighters contain the fire.

Evacuations are constantly updating. Residents in yellow zones on the evacuation map are strongly encouraged to have a go-bag ready.

Fire updates are now available on the Bug fire dedicated Facebook page.
Local News
Lupe Alvarez
Guadalupe Alvarez is a student at the Reynolds School of Journalism at the University of Nevada, Reno. She is currently pursuing her Masters in multimedia, with an emphasis in science communications, and works as a Graduate Assistant with The Hitchcock Project for Visualizing Science. Her reporting interests include issues related to ecology, conservation, environment, and Indigenous communities.
See stories by Lupe Alvarez
Malory Shaw
Malory Shaw is a bilingual journalism major at the University of Nevada, Reno. Previous to her role at KUNR, she worked as a data surveillance intern at the Electronic Frontier Foundation where she developed open-source investigation and data management skills. She currently works at the Latino Research Center managing their social media and connecting to the northern Nevada Latino community.
See stories by Malory Shaw