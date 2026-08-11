Latest update on the growing Bug and Stallion Fires

Yesterday, the Fred Mountain and Bug Fires combined and now spans more than 57,000 acres. The Stallion fire has burned 22,000 acres.

Fire management team commander Caleb Finch said the fire is fast moving and acreage is changing by the hour.

“The conditions are challenging. The weather's challenging. The fuels are dynamic and dry,” he said.

Finch said strong winds and dry landscape have made it difficult for firefighters to get closer to the fire’s edge.

Finch said there are no reported injuries at this time. Assessments will be underway for any lost or damaged homes once the proper professionals can enter the area. However, the current focus is updating and evacuating residents.

Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam reassured evacuated residents who are worried about their homes being targeted. He said patrols will be monitoring those neighborhoods.

“If you are one of those individuals that thinks you're going to take advantage of the situation, we will get you and we will take the appropriate action and get you off the streets,” he said.

Finch said floods and thunderstorms forecast near the fire zones could potentially help firefighters contain the fire.

Evacuations are constantly updating. Residents in yellow zones on the evacuation map are strongly encouraged to have a go-bag ready.

Fire updates are now available on the Bug fire dedicated Facebook page.