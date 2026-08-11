Update on large animal evacuation shelter as Bug Fire continues

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Livestock Event Center currently has more than 400 horses and other livestock at the site.

Tammy Jennings with Washoe County Regional Animal Services said officers are still working around the clock.

She said they still have space and are prioritizing red zone animals, but changing conditions are causing some people to prematurely take their animals back.

“We've had quite a few people today that [the] roads opened up, so they got their horses and left. And now they're on their way back,” she said.

Jennings said there aren't any new locations in town where owners can take their large animals.

But she says the location is doing well, and has enough staff and resources for the animals.



Lupe Alvarez / KUNR Public Radio Hay is being delivered to the stalls for horses and other animals.

Churchill County is also offering horse stalls in Fallon for evacuees.

Jennings advises people in yellow evacuation zones to start getting everything ready.

“I would suggest contacting friends, family, other people that you might know that have space,” she said.

“But definitely be prepared. Get like anything you would want on hand quickly, ready”