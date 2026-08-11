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Continue to the Watch Duty App for updates, evacuation zones, shelters, and more:

Bug/Fred Mountain Fire | Stallion Fire

Update on large animal evacuation shelter as Bug Fire continues

KUNR Public Radio | By Emilio Milo,
Malory Shaw
Published August 11, 2026 at 4:32 PM PDT
The Reno Livestock Event Center has become a large animal shelter during the Bug Fire.
Lupe Alvarez / KUNR Public Radio
The Reno Livestock Event Center has become a large animal shelter during the Bug Fire.

As the Bug Fire expands more and more people are evacuating. And the large animal shelter is beginning to fill up.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Livestock Event Center currently has more than 400 horses and other livestock at the site.

Tammy Jennings with Washoe County Regional Animal Services said officers are still working around the clock.

She said they still have space and are prioritizing red zone animals, but changing conditions are causing some people to prematurely take their animals back.

“We've had quite a few people today that [the] roads opened up, so they got their horses and left. And now they're on their way back,” she said.

Jennings said there aren't any new locations in town where owners can take their large animals.

But she says the location is doing well, and has enough staff and resources for the animals.

Hay is being delivered to the stalls for horses and other animals.

Lupe Alvarez / KUNR Public Radio
Hay is being delivered to the stalls for horses and other animals.

Churchill County is also offering horse stalls in Fallon for evacuees.

Jennings advises people in yellow evacuation zones to start getting everything ready.

“I would suggest contacting friends, family, other people that you might know that have space,” she said.

“But definitely be prepared. Get like anything you would want on hand quickly, ready”

If you’re in a red zone and need assistance, please contact county dispatch at (775) 322-3647 or visit the Washoe County Emergency Center website.
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Local News horsesAnimal Sheltersfires
Emilio Milo
Emilio Milo is a student at the University of Nevada, Reno, pursuing degrees in both Journalism and Spanish with an emphasis on Bilingual Media. He is enthusiastic about joining the KUNR team for 2026, where he hopes to improve his capabilities as a multimedia journalist and to be more involved in local reporting.
See stories by Emilio Milo
Malory Shaw
Malory Shaw is a bilingual journalism major at the University of Nevada, Reno. Previous to her role at KUNR, she worked as a data surveillance intern at the Electronic Frontier Foundation where she developed open-source investigation and data management skills. She currently works at the Latino Research Center managing their social media and connecting to the northern Nevada Latino community.
See stories by Malory Shaw