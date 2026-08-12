Residents to be notified if their home was burned in ongoing fires north of Reno

“We know homes have been damaged or destroyed in this fire,” Edwards said at a briefing at 3 p.m.

GoFundMe has shared fundraisers on behalf of four households destroyed by the blaze.

More than 100,000 acres have burned so far. Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam estimated more than 13,000 residents have had to evacuate due to the Bug and Stallion Fires.

More than 1,200 households are also without power, according to Jesse Murray, NV Energy vice president of energy delivery.

“When the fire behavior is as sporadic as it has been, the last thing we want is for our lines to start a new or a secondary fire,” Murray said.

He does not have a timeline on when power will be restored. Murray encouraged community members to sign up for MyAccount under NV Energy. Outage preparation tips can be found here .

Members of the public are invited to attend a community meeting at O’Brien Middle School at 6 p.m. on Wednesday night for more information.