Fox plans to launch a new United States Football League this spring

Published November 18, 2021 at 3:51 AM PST

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Are you ready for some football? More of it, actually, because version 2.0 of the USFL is on the way. Now, there's already a long list of failed attempts to start new leagues. Remember the Alliance of American Football? Yeah, probably not. Well, Fox Sports plans to resurrect the old United States Football League in April of next year and broadcast the games. I guess it's time for me to dust off my old LA Express tank top - size medium, of course. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.