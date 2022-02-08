We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
Chen's performance puts him in a good position to win gold ahead of the free skate
Published February 8, 2022 at 2:08 AM PST
American Nathan Chen dazzled in the men's figure skating short program at the Beijing Olympics. Chen, who stumbled in the same discipline at the last Olympics four years ago, set a world record.
Tom Goldman is NPR's sports correspondent. His reports can be heard throughout NPR's news programming, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered, and on NPR.org.