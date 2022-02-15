© 2022 KUNR
Women's figure skating underway at Olympics

By Tom Goldman
Published February 15, 2022 at 12:54 PM PST

The women's figure skating individual event got underway at the Beijing Olympics. It's the highlight of any Games, but is now layered with drama with the inclusion of Russian skater Kamila Valieva.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tom Goldman
Tom Goldman is NPR's sports correspondent. His reports can be heard throughout NPR's news programming, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered, and on NPR.org.
