Moderna will ask the FDA to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine for children under 6
Published March 23, 2022 at 5:02 AM PDT
Moderna says its low-dose pediatric vaccine appears to be safe and provide protection for kids ages 6 months to 6 years, and it is asking the Food and Drug Administration for emergency authorization.
