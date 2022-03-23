© 2022 KUNR
Moderna will ask the FDA to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine for children under 6

By Steve Inskeep,
Rob Stein
Published March 23, 2022 at 5:02 AM PDT

Moderna says its low-dose pediatric vaccine appears to be safe and provide protection for kids ages 6 months to 6 years, and it is asking the Food and Drug Administration for emergency authorization.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Rob Stein
Rob Stein is a correspondent and senior editor on NPR's science desk.
