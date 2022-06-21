We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
Jan. 6 hearing to focus on efforts to pressure states to block election certification
Published June 21, 2022 at 4:17 AM PDT
On Tuesday, the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol will focus on former President Donald Trump's efforts to pressure state officials to overturn the 2020 election results.
