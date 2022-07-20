We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
Sri Lankan lawmakers chose 6-time Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as president
Published July 20, 2022 at 2:04 AM PDT
Sri Lanka has been struggling to buy essential imports such as fuel and medicine, and feed its population. The new president has numerous challenges ahead of him.
