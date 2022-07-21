We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
U.S. defense officials pledge to keep weapons supply flowing to Ukraine
Published July 21, 2022 at 2:07 AM PDT
Nearly five months into Russia's war in Ukraine, it increasingly looks like a war of attrition. At the Pentagon, the top leaders spoke about how the U.S. is adapting to this reality.
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
Greg Myre is a national security correspondent with a focus on the intelligence community, a position that follows his many years as a foreign correspondent covering conflicts around the globe.