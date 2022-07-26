We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
Experts blame COVID lockdowns for China's economic stumbled in the 2nd quarter
Published July 26, 2022 at 2:04 AM PDT
China's economy stumbled in the second quarter, and economists say the government's "dynamic zero COVID" policy is to blame — hurting confidence and exacerbating other pent up economic challenges.
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
John Ruwitch is a correspondent with NPR's international desk. He covers Chinese affairs.