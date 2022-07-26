We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
The Jan. 6 TV hearings conclude with some really compelling cliffhangers
David Bianculli
Published July 26, 2022 at 10:33 AM PDT
The Jan. 6 hearings have been packaged like TV shows: Each episode has a plot, and some special guest stars, announced in advance. As a miniseries, the verdict is in: This particular show is a hit.
