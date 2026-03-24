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Trump postpones threatened strikes on Iranian power plants, cites ongoing talks

NPR | By Franco Ordoñez,
A Martínez
Published March 24, 2026 at 4:18 AM PDT

President Trump said the U.S. will delay military strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure while it negotiates with Iran.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Franco Ordoñez
Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy. He has also written about diplomatic affairs, foreign policy and immigration, and has been a correspondent in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Haiti.
See stories by Franco Ordoñez
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
See stories by A Martínez