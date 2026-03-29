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The diary of a woman in Tehran documents life since the war started

NPR | By Ruth Sherlock
Published March 29, 2026 at 5:06 AM PDT

An Iranian woman shares her diary with NPR as she lives through this month of war.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Ruth Sherlock
Ruth Sherlock is an International Correspondent with National Public Radio. She's based in Beirut and reports on Syria and other countries around the Middle East. She was previously the United States Editor for the Daily Telegraph, covering the 2016 US election. Before moving to the US in the spring of 2015, she was the Telegraph's Middle East correspondent.
See stories by Ruth Sherlock