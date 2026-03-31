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Israel passes law that would sentence Palestinians who kill Israelis to death

NPR | By Carrie Kahn
Published March 31, 2026 at 1:41 AM PDT

Israel passes a controversial law allowing the death penalty for Palestinians who kill Israelis.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Carrie Kahn
Carrie Kahn is NPR's International Correspondent based in Mexico City, Mexico. She covers Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America. Kahn's reports can be heard on NPR's award-winning news programs including All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Weekend Edition, and on NPR.org.
See stories by Carrie Kahn