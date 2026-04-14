Trump’s clash with the pope exposes tensions on the right

President Trump is facing rare pushback from religious leaders, including criticism from Pope Leo XIV and some Christian conservatives, after a controversial social media post that appeared to show him as a Christ-like figure, dressed in robes and seemingly performing a healing.

The image drew backlash from both Catholic and evangelical allies, some calling it blasphemous. It was a rare break from a base that has largely supported him.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with John Yep, the founder and president of Catholics for Catholics, about new tensions inside the religious right.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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