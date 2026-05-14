© 2026 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Alexa devices are currently experiencing technical difficulties with streaming KUNR. Our team is actively working on a solution.
For continued listening, stream KUNR right here on KUNR.org or click here to download the KUNR app.

Courts rebuke Trump administration on immigration

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 14, 2026 at 9:01 AM PDT

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Politico senior legal affairs reporter Kyle Cheney about his deep dive into how the Trump administration’s mass detention strategy has fared in court. He finds that the White House has only won about 10% of cases, but critics believe the administration’s real goal is to wear down immigrants who don’t want to risk sitting in a detention facility for months.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom