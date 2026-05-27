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Controversial oil deal in Canada could protect country from Trump's trade war, leaders say

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 27, 2026 at 8:59 AM PDT

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is moving forward with a controversial oil deal that he says will help the country survive President Trump’s trade war. Last week, Canada struck a deal with the province of Alberta, home to the country’s oil sector, to remove a proposal to cap oil sector emissions.

Jake Bittle, a staff writer at Grist, joins host Indira Lakshmanan to discuss.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom