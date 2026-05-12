Alpine Glow Kayak Tour

Experience the alpen glow magic, where the summits of mountains appear to glow with a reddish or pinkish hue. Did you know this glow is caused by the way the sun's light interacts with the atmosphere and the surface of the mountains? And we’re in the best possible place, right on the water surrounded by mountains, to experience that phenomenon!

The Sierra State Parks Foundation is partnering with California State Parks to offer a unique after-hours kayak tour along the shore of Sugar Pine Point State Park in Lake Tahoe. The tour will take place between the highest-elevation operational lighthouse in the U.S. and the park’s southern boundary, overlooking Meeks Bay. State Park staff will provide insight into the region’s cultural and natural history under the radiance of alpenglow.

Your ticket helps support educational programs in our parks!

The cost of the tour is $55, which includes parking, the kayak rental, mandatory life jackets, safety training, and guided tour. No experience is necessary. Attendees should arrive at 6:30 p.m. at the restrooms on the Day Use parking lot (lakeside, not campground side of the park), and from there, we will walk together to the boat house to pick up rentals. The tour begins at 7:00 p.m. and lasts an hour and a half, plus. Recommended for ages 12 and up. Space is very limited, so book now!

